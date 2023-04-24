FILE - Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. Gutekunst disputes the idea that trading of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers means starting a rebuilding project. Gutekunst said Monday, April 24, 2023, that “the goals don't change around here” while confirming a trade sending Rodgers to the New York Jets should be finalized this week.