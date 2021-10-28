The Padres kept a big secret.
On Thursday, it was revealed: They have hired Bob Melvin as their manager.
Melvin, who turned 60 on Thursday, was the Oakland A's manager since 2011 and was under contract for 2022 after the A's picked up the option on his deal. But he was allowed to interview with the Padres, and the team has decided to make the three-time Manager of the Year its new skipper.
Melvin was the National League Manager of the Year in 2007 while with the Arizona Diamondbacks, whom he managed from 2005-09. He won the award twice in the AL, in 2012 and '18, with the A's. He also managed the Seattle Mariners in 2003 and '04.
Melvin received a three-year contract.
It is not known how many candidates the Padres interviewed in a closely guarded process. It did become public they had interviewed former managers Mike Shildt, Luis Rojas and Ozzie Guillén. Just Wednesday, Padres General Manager A.J. Preller said he did not know when the team would hire a manager and indicated it could take another week or so.
The Padres have not announced the move, but two sources confirmed Melvin has agreed to take the job that became available when the Padres fired Jayce Tingler on Oct. 6.
Preller and team chairman Peter Seidler acknowledged they were looking for a manager with experience, though they said that didn't necessarily mean major league managerial experience.
In the end, one source involved in the decision said, the Padres were swayed by Melvin's calm, thoughtful demeanor. They felt his track record and presence would play well in a clubhouse that last season was practically begging for a manager with experience.
"He's going to be a voice of wisdom with our players," one source said.
It was also important to the Padres brass that Melvin expressed a strong desire to take the job even though he already had one.
