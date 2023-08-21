Nothing is going to stand in the way of Madison DiPietro's final collegiate field hockey season.
The UConn senior from Windham, N.H., who was a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference MVP while at Central Catholic, has been battling an ongoing back injury which has kept her out of most of the preseason.
"They don't quite know exactly what it is yet," she said. "I have been doing rehab and exercises to try to make it better. It hasn't really been getting any better. I started the preseason and it didn't go so well. I'm getting cortisone shots and after that I just have to suck it up and deal with it."
What she does know about her injury is it's Sacroiliac joint pain.
"I had an MRI done and it showed that mine's inflammed, but they don't know what's causing the inflammation. At this point, it's just play through the pain. This will be my last season, so I just need to deal with it," she said.
Depending on the day, the pain is either tolerable or so bad that she can't even move.
"I can play for a few days and not really have pain, but once the inflammation happens, it's like I can't move. I can't really sit up or bend down," said DiPietro, who plays on the right defensive side of the field. "Probably like a few hours or even the next day after it happens, it's pretty painful, but I stretch and start to do things that helps relieve the pain.
"I think it's worth (playing through the pain). To me it is. I have spent the majority of my life playing field hockey, 24/7, practicing with high school and club teams, winter, spring, all of it. I have made it this far so I want it to be a part of this last season."
In high school, DiPietro was a goal scorer, playing center-midfield for the Raiders. She finished her career with 113 points, was an All-Scholastic, a four-time All-Conference selection, the 2018 Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year and a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. She was also named to the Eagle-Tribune All-Century field hockey team.
She left Central Catholic and went to Boston University, but didn't have an enjoyable experience there. She transferred to UConn and has loved every minute of it since, including the positional change.
"In high school the (overall) talent level wasn't as high as it is now (in college)," she said. "In high school, you play center-midfield and you basically get control of everything. In college, the biggest difference is everyone can play everywhere on the field, so you just have to put your best players out there and they all work together to (execute) the game plan. My strong suit is my defensive skills. I'm really good at defending 1-on-1. I make good decisions and I'm good with the ball and obviously that's what you need to be as a defender.
"High school and college field hockey is very different. Obviously it's much more of a commitment, the intensity, the speed of the game, the skills you see and all of it is just completely different."
Paul Caddy, the head coach at UConn, said that DiPietro is a big part of the team's defense, and hopes she heals up sooner rather than later.
"She's composed. She doesn't get flustered. She's a good organizer. The further (a player moves) back on (your side of the) field, the more pressure there is and she doesn't really get flustered at all with that. She is calm, cool and that also filters through the group. She helps build everyone else's confidence," he said. "To play at UConn, you have to versatile and she can fill in multiple roles. Her fundamental skills are good. She can carry the ball, she can eliminate (rushes) and she's a pretty good tackler."
BENTLEY COLLEGE TRIO
Bentley's field hockey team has a trio of local players, including three juniors, Eliza Taylor, a defender/midfielder, and forwards Meagan Hayes and Libby Harrison. Taylor, who resides in Derry and was a star player at Pinkerton Academy, appeared in four games last year for the Falcons.
Hayes of Salem, N.H., who played at Lawrence Academy, dressed in 18 games of the 19 games a year ago, including scoring a goal and adding an assist. Harrison, of North Andover, played in all 19 games and tied for fourth on the team with three goals, including her first one coming against No. 2 ranked West Chester.
Bentley will open this year's season Sunday, Sept. 3, home against Millersville (12 p.m.).
COYLE AN ASSIST MACHINE
Pelham's Sarah Coyle is entering her senior season as a midfielder on the Northeastern University team. Last year as a junior, she appeared in all 19 games, recorded a team-high 10 assists and played 1,001 minutes. Her 10 assists ranked her third in the CAA.
In three years, the former Bishop Guertin star, has four goals and 20 assists.
Northeastern opens its season with two games in Kentucky on Friday and Sunday, at Louisville and at Bellarmine, respectively.
ADAMS COMING OFF HUGE SEASON
Lucy Adams, an Andover resident who played three sports at the Brooks School, had a very impressive freshman campaign season for Brown University. She was named to the All-Ivy League team after starting all 17 games as a midfielder and ending the season with five goals and five assists for 15 total points, ranking her second on the team.
At one point she scored goals in three straight games against Yale, Sacred Heart and Dartmouth.
Brown will open its season at home on Friday, September 1st against Long Island University (2 p.m.).
PERFECT ON PENALTY STROKES
North Andover's Sam Davidson, a senior defender for the Princeton Tigers, is coming off a sensational season, finishing third on the team in goals, despite playing defense. She scored seven times, going 7 for 7 on penalty strokes. In addition to that success, she was also named the team's Academic All-Ivy League selection.
Two years ago, the former Governor's Academy star, scored twice, both on penalty strokes.
Davidson and her teammates will open the 2023 season home against the University of Louisville this Friday, starting at 11 a.m.
TWO LIONS READY TO ROAR
The Columbia University field hockey team has two local players, including junior goalie Katie Wimmer of Windham, and incoming freshman Emma Reilly, of Andover, who was an important part in the Golden Warriors' back-to-back state championship titles over the last two years.
Wimmer, who attended Phillips Acadamy, started all 17 games last year. Some of her better games included 13 saves against UMass and then seven saves and a shutout over Wagner.
Reilly, a midfielder, was a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference MVP, a two-time Boston Globe Player of the Year, a two-time Max Field Hockey Massachusetts Player of the Year and a third team All-American, all while playing for the Golden Warriors.
Columbia opens its season on Friday with a trip to James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia (3 p.m.).
MAILLOUX RETURNING TO FRIARS
Marley Mailloux, of Pinkerton Academy fame, is returning for her fourth season as a midfielder for Providence College. In each of her first three years, she has been selected to the Big East All-Academic Team and is also a three-time NFHCA Division 1 National Academic Selection. In her three years, she has also started all 46 games and during that time she has registered an assist, coming as a sophomore against New Hampshire.
Providence opens its season playing back-to-back games in Orono, Maine, first against Boston College on Saturday and then against Maine on Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m.
TWO WINDHAM RESIDENTS IN ACTION
Junior Maddie O'Hare, who helped Windham capture three straight state championship titles while in high school, will be entering her junior year as a midfielder for Holy Cross.
Last year she didn't see any action but the year before as a freshman, she played in seven games.
Holy Cross will host Stonehill in the season opener on Friday at noon, which will be televised live on ESPN-plus.
Also from Windham and the Tilton School, Sophia Brea is a freshman member of the Johnson and Wales team. She'll be in the mix for the goalie spot.
SHEA TO BE IN THE MIX
Senior midfield Mari Shea, of Pinkerton Academy, will be back for her fourth season with the UNH field hockey team. Over the last three years, she has played in 27 games, including six starts. She hasn't registered an offensive point just yet in her 580 minutes of play.
The team opens the season with a home game on Friday against Quinnipiac.
GORDON IS ALL HEART
North Andover resident Emma Gordon will be returning for her fourth season as a member of the Sacred Heart University team. A midfielder, she has been selected twice to the NFHCA National Academic squad. On the field, the former Eagle-Tribune All-Star has appeared in 16 games in three years and is still looking for her first collegiate point.
Sacred Heart will travel to face Vermont on Friday (3 p.m.) for the season opener.
JANKOWSKI STICKING WITH BABSON
Sophomore Brooke Jankowski, a former Central Catholic star, saw action in four games last year as a forward on the Babson College team.
Babson opens its season with a road trip to Endicott this Friday (4 p.m.).
BEDARD CONTROLLING THE DEFENSE
Former Timberlane star Kaitlyn Bedard, an Atkinson resident, started all but one of the 18 Nichols College games last year, all on defense. Nichols will open the season on Friday against Westfield State.
PAIR OF LOCALS TO LEAD NICHOLS
Junior Alyssa Tarabocchia is returning her her third season at Nichols College. Last year she was named to the CCC All-Academic team, while appearing in 11 games, starting one and collecting one assist. The year before, she started all 17 games.
One of her new teammates is Pelham's Hannah Deschene, who has made the team as a freshman.
SOCCER
SISTERS, MARINELLO TO LEAD MERRIMACK
The Merrimack College women's soccer team has three local players, including sophomore striker Adrianna Marinello of Salem and Central Catholic and then twin sisters Isabella and Sophia Keogh of Timberlane.
Marinello is a sophomore and last year as a rookie, she appeared in 14 games, but didn't register any points.
Isabella was named to the All-State, All New England Region and All-American teams during her junior and senior seasons for the Owls. Sophia was named Division 1 second team All-State, while she made honorable mention the year before.
HOOD MAKES SACRED HEART TEAM
Freshman Emily Hood has made the Sacred Heart University team. The Derry resident recently graduated from Pinkerton Academy where she was a two-time All-State selection, while being named All-New England as a junior. She closed out her high school career with 38 goals, 43 assists and 81 points.
Sacred Heart already opened its season with a 2-0 loss against San Diego State. Hood came off the bench in that game, logging 11 minutes.
KLIMAS RETURNS TO BABSON
Senior Loreah Klimas of North Andover is back for another season with Babson. She was named to the NEMAC Academic All-Conference team as a sophomore. Last year, she appeared in three games.
A midfielder, Klimas and her teammates will open up this season with a road trip to face Johnson and Wales on Friday (12 noon).
GOLINI EARNS ROSTER SPOT
Former Austin Prep star Ainsley Golini of North Andover, is a freshman and she earned a spot on the Clark University team. The team opens play Friday with a home contest against Nichols College.
VOLLEYBALL
BURIER COMING OFF RECORD SEASON
A four-year All-Merrimack Valley Conference pick, Haverhill's Kya Burdier has continued that success as a member of Nichols College. Last year she appeared in 26 matches and 87 sets. She was named the CCC Rookie of the Week once, and finished the season with 67 kills, 168 digs, 45 service aces and 23 blocks. She broke the program record for most assists in a match with 43, most assists in a season with 618 and most service aces in a match with 14.
CROSS COUNTRY
There's a group of cross-country runners from the area who have all made various collegiate teams including North Andover's Leyla Kuaternik (URI) and Katie Wojcik (Emerson), Andover's Shayla Quill, Haverhill's Delani Dorsey and Methuen's Miana Carabello (UMass Lowell), Salem's Silvia Caddell (UNH) and Windham's Abby Hughes (Holy Cross).
