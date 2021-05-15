Andover students decorated rocks last Thursday in memory of Colleen Ritzer on what would have been her 32nd birthday.
Across the town, bright pink signs and flowers pop up every May to remember Ritzer, an Andover resident who was murdered at 24. She was killed by a freshman at Danvers High School, where she taught, in October 2013.
Students used bright pink paint to decorate the rocks with words and art about spreading kindness, which is what Ritzer is most known for.
Since her death, area residents have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to give scholarships in Ritzer's name to local women who pursue a degree in education. People also perform random acts of kindness in her memory.
The rocks painted in the youth services program were left near the bench by the gazebo in the middle of town that was dedicated in honor of Ritzer last year.
The bench reminds everyone of Ritzer's favorite quote: "Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day."