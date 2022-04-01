FILE - Empty stands during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, June 3, 2020. Bundesliga players’ salaries reached an all-time high of nearly 1.57 billion euros ($1.74 billion) last season despite a huge shortfall in German clubs’ revenue due to the impact of the coronavirus, it was announced Friday, April 1, 2022. The German soccer league says that the downturn in revenue since the start of the pandemic across the top two divisions has totaled more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).