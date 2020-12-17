Staying mostly at home while seeing the world change, Andover children and teenagers are stepping up to help spread kindness and cheer through organizing donations to local charities.
"We were sitting at home most of the day and thinking about how it's harder to find a job. It made us really think about people who couldn't make money and need help," said Ashley Sheldon.
So, in the middle of the pandemic, Sheldon co-founded sock4all.org with her classmate Airis Dodd-Nobel. Since, the two Andover High sophomores have been raising funds and collecting socks to donate to local shelters. They are just two of many area teenagers and children using their abilities to help in this difficult time.
Sheldon and Dodd-Nobel came up with the sock collection idea after calling local shelters and asking what was most needed.
"It came as a shock at first because we didn't realize how much socks were needed," Dodd-Nobel said. "They are such a basic necessity that people don't realize and donate them as often."
The girls put bins in multiple Andover schools to collect new socks and created an online fundraising page for donations. They've been able to donate over 5,000 pairs of socks since launching Nov. 5. And they are hoping to expand to other school districts in the coming year.
Around the same time Sheldon and Dodd-Nobel were staring Socks4all.com, 10-year-old James Bailey of Andover had a similar urge to help people and began a toy drive.
"Since coronavirus is happening right now, not a lot of kids are going to get a lot of presents," Bailey said. "So I was going to make my toy drive to help kids that don't get a lot of presents."
He worked with his Cub Scout group to collect toys for Lazarus House. With assistance from his mom he expanded the collection through the Kindness Collaborative Facebook page.
"I think kids know what's happening, even though you don't want to tell them the dark sides of what's happening," his mother, Amy Bailey, said. "He did it on his own, which is wonderful."
Senior Tess Gordon, 17, transformed her club at The Academy at Penguin Hall to help more locals isolated by the pandemic.
Gordon was inspired to start the "Spread the Love Club" at her school because of her time spent in the hospital fighting CRPS, a chronic pain disorder. She started the club last fall to specifically help children in the hospital fight the isolation that often occurred when they were battling their diseases. When she was in the hospital as a young teenager there were often only children's coloring books and movies to watch, she said.
With the pandemic it's been even more important for her group to work on providing craft kits, games and other activities to hospitalized children, she said.
"This year when COVID hit we decided we could spread the love to more groups because more people need it," Gordon said. The club expanded to writing cards for frontline healthcare workers and people in nursing homes, because they often face the same type of isolation, she said.
The club, now in its second year, has also gained more traction and is now 15 members strong, Gordon said, explaining its one of the largest clubs for the about 100-person private school.
Overall for every one of the young people it's about seeing the difference one small thing like a pair of socks, a craft kit or toy can make.
"It feels amazing. I can actually sense the joy and imagine what the kids would think," James said. "Just thinking about that makes me really happy. And I'm really happy a lot of other people wanted to help me with my toy drive, too."
And witnessing the outpouring of support from family, friends and community members to help reach their goals is gratifying, too, they said.
"Seeing people's emotions and realizing when people come together you can really make a difference to help people," Dodd-Nobel said.