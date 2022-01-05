BOSTON -- A state commission has balked at eliminating a legal doctrine that shields police officers from civil lawsuits for brutality or other alleged misconduct.
Following months of deliberation, the Special Commission on Qualified Immunity today released a report on Tuesday calling for amending the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act to remove barriers to state courts for plaintiffs seeking relief for alleged civil rights infractions and require courts to decide if misconduct violates civil rights laws.
But the panel didn't recommend the elimination or overhaul of the qualified immunity law, which community activists and civil rights groups were seeking. Instead, it called for policing reforms to be studied over the next two years before taking any actions to scale back or eliminate the legal protections.
Members of the commission tried to put a positive spin on their recommendations, saying they hope to implement further police reforms in the future.
The panel's co-chairman, Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton, said he hopes the proposed changes will "increase access to justice for civilians and improve the trust between law enforcement and vulnerable populations, while acknowledging that the qualified immunity reforms in the 2020 police reform law are still being implemented."
"Qualified Immunity remains a key legal doctrine that creates a barrier for everyday Massachusetts residents, disproportionately people of color, to get their day in court to seek justice from mistreatment by law enforcement," he said in a statement.
The commission was created in 2020 as part of a police reform package approved by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, largely in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in Minneapolis police custody. The law created a new police certification board
But civil rights advocates ripped the lackluster report, saying it didn't go far enough.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts issued a statement saying it was "disappointed that the final report does not heed the evidence, honor the experiences of impacted people, and recommend meaningful changes to qualified immunity."
"Let’s be clear, this is a policy decision about who pays when police violate a person’s civil rights," said Matthew Segal, legal director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. "The longer we leave qualified immunity in place, the longer victims will continue to bear the full cost of that violence -- medical bills, funeral expenses, and the emotional trauma of experiencing state violence."
Police unions have blasted the push to lift the legal protections, saying it would unleash a wave of frivolous lawsuits and prevent them from doing their jobs.
Lawmakers were divided over eliminating the qualified immunity law, and not just along party lines.
While the Legislature's GOP minority was uniformly opposed to lowering that legal shield, some Democrats say they too don't want to entirely lift qualified immunity.
They also fear a torrent of spurious lawsuits that cities and towns would be left to defend on behalf of officers, thus draining local budgets.
To be sure, the 2020 police reform law
If officers are decertified, they also could be stripped of qualified immunity protection and have their names would also be added to the National Decertification Index, a database of police misconduct.
