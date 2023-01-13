BOSTON
The results of a razor-thin recount in the 2nd Essex race — as well as another close House race — are being considered by the three-member Special Committee to Examine the Returns, which held hearings Friday on the unresolved elections.
In the Nov. 8 elections, Mirra won the race for the newly reconfigured district by 10 votes, but a recount flipped the district to South Hamilton Democrat Kristin Kassner by a single vote.
Mirra contested the results in court, but the legal challenge has so far been unsuccessful. He was dealt another blow last week after the state Supreme Judicial Court denied Mirra’s motion to set aside a lower court’s ruling that declined to take up his challenge, citing a lack of jurisdiction.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, announced that he would “temporarily delay” Kassner’s swearing in while the committee can “thoroughly review the last minute legal issues raised in each race, and affirm the results of each election.”
Mirra was allowed to continue to represent the district until a decision is made about the race’s winner, which is permitted under the state Constitution.
Besides the 2nd Essex, Mariano also delayed the swearing-in of Democrat Margaret Scarsdale, who also won her race after a recount in the 1st Middlesex District.
Her opponent, Republican Andrew Shepherd, is challenging the outcome. Scarsdale won a recount in the House race by only seven votes.
But the review has prolonged the uncertainty about who will be the next representative to serve the newly redrawn North Shore legislative district, which includes Hamilton, Rowley, Newbury, Georgetown, Ipswich and Topsfield.
Democrats have stepped up pressure on House leaders to certify the results of the recount in Kassner’s favor.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
