GLENDALE, Ariz. — If you haven’t heard, Cam Newton is back. His return Sunday against Arizona was more than a ceremonious appearance. Superman made his presence felt upon arrival in the Panthers’ 34-10 victory.
It took Newton two plays to score more points than the Panthers had on their previous 14 possessions. In what will be one of the league’s most memorable moments of the year, Newton entered the game four plays after a Haason Reddick strip-sack of Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy, which Morgan Fox recovered at Arizona’s 15-yard line.
Carolina faced second-and-goal from the 2-yard line when Newton took a direct snap. Newton’s playbook may have been limited since signing three days prior but like an old man drilling YMCA 3-pointers, he still executes power runs with ease.
After an initial stuff, Newton probed around the right edge, fought off two Cardinals defenders and dove for the touchdown. As celebration ensued, he emphatically announced his return. Newton took his helmet off — prompting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — and screamed “I’m back!” several times while his teammates rallied around him.
Newton’s energy injected Carolina with swagger and identity it desperately missed. The Panthers defense converted that momentum into two more first-quarter turnovers. Newton scored again the following drive, hitting Robby Anderson for a two-yard touchdown after faking a power run. Newton’s role over the next three quarters was limited. He played some short-yardage situations and on a few extended drives but starting quarterback P.J. Walker handled the majority of snaps.
The Panthers’ 14 quick points were set up by their defense forcing three first-quarter turnovers; Reddick’s strip-sack, a Donte Jackson interception of McCoy and a turnover on downs. Their defense swarmed Arizona all afternoon. The Cardinals finished with fewer than 200 total yards and didn’t score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers signed Newton because of their belief in its defense. Carolina’s No. 2 ranked unit dominated again. They sacked Arizona quarterbacks three times and delivered eight hits. As Reddick inflicted revenge on his former team, the Panthers’ secondary allowed only 104 yards to Cardinals receivers.
Walker handled himself well in the pocket and appeared in command of Joe Brady’s offense. Deploying running back Christian McCaffrey in full capacity helped Walker play a calculated and safe game. He distributed quick throws to McCaffrey, taking what was available without forcing. Walker made up for his lone interception by leading the Panthers’ 2-minute offense on a 13-play drive that covered 53 yards and ended with a 49-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal.
Newton played only eight snaps but his swagger carried Carolina to a relatively easy victory. His first-quarter heroics combined with the Panthers’ defense staying on brand buried Arizona (8-2). There isn’t a doubt who should be the Panthers’ (5-5) quarterback over the next seven weeks.
— The Cardinals’ offense struggled without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Murray was held out with an ankle injury while Hopkins is dealing with a nagging hamstring. The Cardinals won last week without relying on running back James Conner. But the Panthers’ defense routinely bottled him up for only 39 yards.
— When Jackson intercepted McCoy with 6:37 to play in the first quarter, he caught McCoy pressing. The veteran quarterback made a rookie mistake by rolling to his right and throwing across his body on a pass intended for Rondale Moore. The pass sailed and Jackson fell right under it.
— McCoy was shaken up after a Shaq Thompson sack with 4:34 to play in the third quarter. Down to their third-string quarterback, Chris Streveler took over. Reddick and Fox sacked him two plays later on a fourth-and-12.
— Walker finished with 22 of 29 for 167 yards. He was a perfect 10-for-10 targeting McCaffrey.
— As the Cardinals introduced their starting defense, Newton did his signature stretch-and-stare while standing near the 10-yard line. Before the game, Newton went through his pregame warmups, which concluded with him taking a knee at the far goal post.
— Newton’s first touchdown almost wasn’t. It took Carolina picking up a critical third-and-9 by Walker connecting with McCaffrey on a 13-yard angle route. Then Newton converted two plays later.
— Back in 2011, Newton made his first NFL debut at State Farm Stadium. He threw for more than 400 yards, tossed two touchdowns and added a rushing score in a game Carolina lost 28-21. Nearly a decade later, Superman returned to Arizona in grand fashion.
