Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -189, Panthers +159; over/under is 6.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Panthers lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 4-2 in the previous matchup.
Toronto is 50-21-11 overall and 19-10-4 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are 23-4-9 in games decided by a goal.
Florida has a 22-9-3 record in Atlantic Division games and a 42-32-8 record overall. The Panthers lead the league with 389 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).
TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 40 goals and 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.
Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, five penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).
Panthers: Ryan Lomberg: out (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
