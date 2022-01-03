Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that quarterback Sam Darnold will likely start next week against the Buccaneers in the team’s season finale.
Darnold started in the Panthers’ Week 17 loss to the Saints for the first time since cracking his shoulder blade in Week 9. Before that, quarterback Cam Newton had started the previous five games.
“I have no thoughts of changing,” Rhule said. “We’ve seen Cam. Seen all the good things to see what he could do. Chance for us to see where Sam is at. Started one game, would love to see his growth into the next game.”
Darnold is the only quarterback on the Panthers roster under contract next season. The team picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal before the season. He is owed $18.9 million next year.
Darnold was 17-of-26 passing for 132 yards and an interception against the Saints. He connected on his first nine passes but struggled to move the ball down field midway through the game.
When asked about Darnold’s performance Monday, Rhule said he saw some good and bad.
The good, Rhule said, was Darnold making plays on the run and converting on third down. The Panthers were 6 of 14 (43%) on third-down conversions.
“Versus a really good secondary,” Rhule said. “I thought he made some big throws. I thought he did some things with his feet to help us.”
The bad, Rhule said, was Darnold holding onto the ball for too long. Darnold was sacked seven times Sunday. Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was responsible for 3.5 sacks.
“There were times when his first progression was open and he’s kind of hanging onto his second progression and sometimes that results in a sack,” Rhule said. “For him, as a young player, just taking what they give you can go a long way. I thought that game was a growth opportunity for him.”
As for Newton, who will be a free agent this offseason, and will suit up for what will likely be his final game in a Panthers uniform Sunday, Rhule said they are still trying to figure how they will use him.
Newton played only one snap against the Saints, a five-yard run.
Matt Rhule was impressed by Brady Christensen
Rhule was asked Monday about rookie offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who started his second consecutive game at left tackle.
Rhule said he thought Christensen took a step up from the previous game against the Bucs.
The Panthers drafted Christensen in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft to be an offensive tackle. However, injuries across the offensive line caused the Panthers to use him in multiple spots this season.
At one point, the coaching staff wondered whether Christensen was better suited at left guard, pointing out his arm length.
But Christensen has played well recently at left tackle and he could address one of their major concerns moving forward.
The Panthers are going to need two to three new starters on the offensive line next year. Christensen could address left tackle, freeing the Panthers up to draft another position in the first round.
“I’m not going to do too much looking ahead, but I think these snaps are really good just to see what position he is,” Rhule said. “We think he’s a starter. His skill set, his explosiveness, his power, I think all those tell us he’s a guy that is a starter, it’s just a matter of putting that puzzle together.
“And so I think these games are really important to go back and look at. Is he our left tackle? But he’s definitely something for us.”
Panthers activate players from reserve/covid list
The Panthers removed centers Sam Tecklenburg and Matt Paradis and defensive end Darryl Johnson from their reserve/COVID list. Paradis is on the injured reserve and is out for the year.
The Panthers currently have seven players on their list, including linebacker Haason Reddick, who could return in time for Sunday’s game against the Bucs.
©2022 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.