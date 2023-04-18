CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of scouting, the Panthers’ front office is inching closer to a major payoff in the 2023 NFL draft.
Carolina GM Scott Fitterer traded up for the first overall pick in March. Next week, he will get to use that selection on a potential franchise quarterback.
Tuesday, Fitterer — along with assistant GM Dan Morgan and director of college scouting Cole Spencer — met with the media to give insight on the team’s plans for draft weekend.
Here are some takeaways from Fitterer, Morgan and Spencer as the draft draws near:
Fitterer says QB process continues
The Panthers GM said the team is still compiling information about the consensus top four quarterbacks.
While Fitterer acknowledged that the team has found clarity in the process, head coach Frank Reich has yet to tell him who his preference is at the position.
The Panthers hosted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on Tuesday, so the process was actively taking place during the press conference. The Panthers hosted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson earlier this month.
Morgan said the biggest aspect of this vetting process has been learning about the quarterbacks as people. The scouting department has worked on getting to know the quarterbacks as football players since even before last year’s college season.
Fitterer said getting to know the person has been just as important — if not more important — as getting to know the player.
The Panthers also want the input of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell and passing game coordinator Parks Frazier with the first overall pick, according to Fitterer.
The GM brought up Brown’s importance — in particular — multiple times during the press conference.
Panthers don’t plan to trade the first pick
While Fitterer said he is willing to listen to offers about the top pick, the Panthers feel comfortable with where they are at the top of the totem pole. Fitterer, Morgan and Spencer all acknowledged their excitement for the first overall pick.
Spencer said that current left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was the top offensive tackle on the Panthers’ board last year. Ekwonu fell to No. 6 and Carolina was able to select him after waiting their turn. Spencer said he’s excited to not have to wait this time around.
Bryce Young’s size not an issue
Fitterer has frequently pointed to Seattle’s selection of Russell Wilson in 2012 when asked about Young’s viability as a top-pick target this offseason.
Fitterer and Morgan both came up in the Seahawks’ front office during that time, and the Panthers GM, again, brought up Wilson multiple times when discussing Young’s relatively small stature. Wilson is 5-foot-11, while Young is 5-foot-10.
The trio of former scouts brought up Young’s pocket mobility and awareness when addressing the Alabama quarterback prospect. None of them let on that Young’s size was a concern.
They were asked about Young’s slight frame, but as Fitterer pointed out, Wilson gained substantial weight during his NFL career. Fitterer said Young’s lower-body has filled out, but that most quarterbacks don’t like to lift for their upper body due to potential complications with their passing ability.
Fitterer pointed out that Seahawks GM John Scheider had conviction when selecting Wilson. Though, it’s worth noting that the Panthers are considering Young for the first overall pick, and Wilson went in the third round — 75th overall — to the Seahawks.
Non-quarterback wish list
Fitterer was asked about potential positions of need outside of quarterback.
He immediately stated that adding a pass rusher would be ideal. He also acknowledged that the team could look to add more talent to the wide receiver depth chart and the offensive line. Fitterer also pointed out the linebacker spot as an area to address.
The GM said the Panthers won’t force picks for need, but the front office is aware of where it needs to improve.
Panthers like prospects for new-look defense
Morgan acknowledged that the Panthers like some of the defensive tackle and defensive end prospects in this class. Carolina is looking for defenders who have size and length, and there are some logical fits for the new scheme in the selection process, according to Morgan.
Spencer said the main scouting difference with the change-up is that the scouting department weighs specific attributes differently than in previous years.
The Panthers have added nose tackle Shy Tuttle, defensive end DeShawn Williams, defensive tackle John Penisini and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to the defense ahead of the draft. Those additions could help the Panthers’ patience during draft weekend.
Quick hits
— Spencer said the recently popularized “S2” testing is a “comparative tool.” The college scouting director also said the testing is only a piece of the puzzle when evaluating a player.
— Fitterer said a recent “30” visit with a wide receiver stood out to him. He refused to identify that player.
— Fitterer said the Panthers won’t rush the rookie quarterback onto the field. The team signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to serve as a bridge starter until the rookie is ready to step in.
— Spencer said the Panthers wrote scouting reports on around 1,300 players this season. Their board has currently been cut down to “about 170” prospects as of Tuesday, according to Spencer.
