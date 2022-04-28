The Carolina Panthers addressed one of their biggest needs in the 2022 NFL draft Thursday night, selecting N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, a Charlotte native and one of the top players in this draft class.
Ekwonu, who some thought could go as high as No. 1, fell to the Panthers after a string of defensive players went within the first five picks. That’s what the Panthers were secretly hoping for, so they could get a highly rated player while still addressing a need.
Ekwonu is 6-foot-4, 320 pounds and has long been considered one of the top two tackles in this class, along with former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. He also has experience playing guard. The Panthers brought Ekwonu in for one of their top-30 prospect visits earlier this month.
When asked what he looks for in offensive linemen, new offensive line coach James Campen said earlier this month that he likes his offensive linemen to be well-rounded, but he loves players with attitude.
“I think really the makeup of a lineman has to have tremendous balance of all of those things, but if you’ve got a gritty mother-,” Campen said, before stopping himself from saying a curse word. “A gritty guy. If someone has that grit, that can bring that nastiness, that attitude, those guys are valuable.”
Ekwonu has that.
He played three years at N.C. State, was a consensus All-American, an Outland Trophy finalist and was nicknamed “The Pancake King” for his propensity to plow through defenders.
Ekwonu grew up in Charlotte, went to Panthers games as a child and became a fan of the team. He has a fraternal twin brother, Osita, who is a linebacker at Notre Dame.
Ekwonu’s addition fills a major hole. Aside from the fact that Carolina allowed 52 sacks in 2021, the Panthers haven’t had a consistent left tackle since Jordan Gross retired after the 2013 season.
He also solidifies Carolina’s new look offensive line, which will likely have four new starters from last year’s Week 1 lineup, including Brady Christensen, who will start at left guard if Ekwonu starts at left tackle.
Many draft experts consider Ekwonu to be a starter on Day 1.
“He’s the real deal,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid told The Charlotte Observer in March. “He’s everything you want in an offensive tackle.
“You’re going to hear ‘he lacks length’ and all of this stuff. ‘Is he a guard? Is he a tackle?’ I think what he’s put on film this year, he certainly is an offensive tackle.”
