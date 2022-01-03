Calgary Flames (17-7-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (21-7-4, second in the Atlantic)
Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads into a matchup with Calgary as winners of three consecutive games.
The Panthers are 17-3-0 at home. Florida leads the Eastern Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov with 12.
The Flames are 13-4-2 in road games. Calgary averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 33 total minutes.
The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Barkov leads the Panthers with 12 goals and has 21 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has four goals over the last 10 games for Florida.
Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 18 goals and has 21 points. Johnny Gaudreau has 13 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.
Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
INJURIES: Panthers: Olli Juolevi: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).
Flames: None listed.
