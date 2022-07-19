For new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to earn back the $3.5 million paycut he took to join Carolina, he’ll have to achieve several on-field thresholds, most of which he never did while in Cleveland.
The former Browns quarterback must play 75% of the team’s regular season snaps and win 10 games to reach the first $250,000 bonus, according to multiple league sources. A divisional round win ($500,000), an NFC Championship victory ($600,000) and a Super Bowl victory ($750,000) would add incrementally more to the contract, according to those sources. Mayfield would have to play at least 50% of snaps in each of the playoff games.
The remaining $1.4 million is earned through a combination of playing time, total team offense numbers, Mayfield’s completion percentage and a Pro Bowl bid.
If Mayfield plays 75% of snaps and the Panthers have a top five NFC total offense or a top 10 NFL total offense then he earns $300,000. He can make another $300,000 if Carolina is a top five NFC scoring offense, or a top 10 NFL scoring offense.
Mayfield has $500,000 dependent on a Pro Bowl bid. If he finishes top 5 in the NFC in completion percentage or carries a top 10 NFL completion percentage he’ll make $300,000.
Over his four-year career, the only mark Mayfield has surpassed is 10 or more wins. He led the Browns to an 11-5 record in 2020, culminating in a divisional round loss in Kansas City. His highest completion percentage finish is 17th (63.8% in 2018). His highest total offense ranking is 16th in 2020. The Browns finished 14th in total points that same season, another career-best for Mayfield.
Carolina was careful to negotiate numbers Mayfield has never reached. If he earns back some of his $3.5 million, then all parties win. Owner David Tepper and coach Matt Rhule would earn their first double-digit win NFL season. Rhule would likely continue into Year 4, and Mayfield would likely garner a lucrative $35 to $40 million long-term extension, from Carolina or another team.
If Mayfield earns all $3.5 million back, the Panthers would be Super Bowl champions, with a top 10 offense, led by a top 10 Pro Bowl quarterback.
