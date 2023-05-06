CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jammie Robinson was the final pick among the Panthers’ five selections during last weekend’s NFL draft.
The former Florida State safety was the 145th selection overall. And he’s got a problem with that.
“I have been upset about just this whole thing, but I know this pick is going to be the best pick in the draft,” Robinson said Saturday. “Carolina Panthers, ya’ll know I am going to come in and compete for a spot, and I am just going to be a team guy at the end of the day, also. I know (there are) not 144 guys better than me, but I mean, it is what it is. The chips done fell and I got that chip on my shoulder, too.”
While Robinson waited a while to hear his name get called during draft weekend, he was the first player in the entire class of 259 picks to agree to terms on a rookie contract on Tuesday.
Now, all Robinson needs to worry about is the work ahead.
“I know everyone is going to be a professional and all, so I am going to handle my business like a professional and I’m going to get to know my brothers and we are going to go out there and go to work with each other, and just get some wins for sure,” Robinson said. “Bring all the wins back to Carolina.”
Robinson is a bit of a “tweener” at defensive back.
Relatively undersized at 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, Robinson isn’t a prototypical fit for safety or cornerback in the modern NFL. However, his gritty playing style and consistent ball skills allow him to move around the secondary as a roaming role player in specific packages.
For instance, he could play slot corner in a dime package and safety in a nickel personnel grouping. He could also stand out on special teams because of his feisty attitude and fearlessness as a tackler.
In theory, he could also be an understudy to rover defender Jeremy Chinn, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
“I don’t want to put (Robinson) into a box just yet,” head coach Frank Reich said. “We want to get to know him even more once he gets here. He is the kind of guy, high character, tough — edgy — has an edge to him. Great special teams value. We talk a lot about finding roles for players, then be a star in your role, so I think this is the kind of guy who’s going to come in and compete and he is going to create a role for himself at some level.”
According to Robinson, he is open to any role that helps the squad.
“Honestly, I’m a team guy and I don’t care what position I’m playing as long as I’m on the field out there making plays for my team and just helping the team get wins,” Robinson said.
Robinson began his college career at South Carolina, playing in the same secondary as Panthers starting cornerback Jaycee Horn. The two defensive backs will be reunited in Charlotte, and Horn was quick to call Robinson after he was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round.
Robinson is excited to partner up with Horn again.
“Jaycee called me as soon as I got off the phone (with the Panthers),” Robinson said. “I’ve been knowing bro, and we’ve been locked in since I was a senior in high school. I was coming on visits and he was hosting me. It’s just all crazy how the world is and we’re back on the same team.”
Robinson, who produced seven interceptions during his college career, is also looking forward to working with first overall pick Bryce Young. While they never squared off in college, Robinson is well aware of Young’s game and attitude.
“I knew he was going to be the first pick,” Robinson said. “He’s a great quarterback, great leader, great guy. I mean, the winning speaks for itself when he was at Alabama. You know, he’s not the biggest. But guess what? He’s a dog, you know what I’m saying? If you’re a dog, the dogs will last.”
Robinson also puts himself in the same “dog” category as his new teammate.
“I’m ready to go and I know, for sure, I’ve got a lot in store,” Robinson said. “This is a dream come true for me. I’m ready to get started Just keep pounding, man. I’m just ready to keep pounding.”
