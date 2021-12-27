The Carolina Panthers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within their team, coach Matt Rhule said Monday.
Rhule said he wasn’t sure at the time how many players tested positive, but said it was “somewhat significant.”
Among those who tested positive were Panthers pro bowl defensive end Brian Burns, a league source said. He was placed on the reserve/COVID list.
The Panthers later confirmed the news in a news release. They also put linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, defensive end Daviyon Nixon and center Matt Paradis on the list.
Nixon and Paradis are out for the year with injuries.
To stop the spread, all players were sent home Monday and will conduct meetings virtually. The team is continuing to conduct tests.
Burns and Thompson are two of the Panthers’ most important players. Burns is second on the team in sacks (9), and Thompson is second in tackles (91). Both played Sunday against the Buccaneers.
The news of the potential outbreak comes at a time when COVID-19 cases across the country are rising at a significant rate, as the Omicron variant becomes dominant in the United States.
A number of NFL teams have dealt with outbreaks in recent weeks, and some have had their games postponed. The Panthers are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints this coming Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.
The game was flexed on Monday.
The Panthers placed wide receiver Brandon Zylstra on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after he tested positive. On Saturday, cornerback Rashaan Melvin was put on the list.
In all, the Panthers have 13 players on the list, including Zylstra, Melvin, center Pat Elflein, guard Dennis Daley, quarterback Matt Barkley, safety Sam Franklin and defensive end Azur Kamara.
These players may have the potential to test out and play on Sunday. The NFL only requires two negative tests on the same day for vaccinated players who are asymptomatic.
Defensive end Austin Larkin is also on the practice squad reserve/COVID list.
Rhule indicated that a few quality control coaches were not in the building last week because of COVID.
