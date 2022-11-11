Edmonton Oilers (8-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (8-5-1, second in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -136, Oilers +112
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.
Florida is 8-5-1 overall and 4-0-1 at home. The Panthers serve 10.7 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.
Edmonton is 8-7-0 overall and 4-2-0 in road games. The Oilers are third in the league with 55 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).
The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Oilers won 4-3 in the last matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals with 12 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has three goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.
Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.
INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).
Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
