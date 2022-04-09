The Florida Panthers, with their massive lead in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division, know they won’t have many chances left to play in potential postseason atmospheres before the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begin next month, but they got one Saturday and thrived in it.
After needing comebacks in each of their last four games, the Panthers never trailed the Nashville Predators and won 4-1 in Tennessee.
Considering the opponent and the circumstances, the win was one of Florida’s most impressive in the last month. The Predators were only one of four teams with a winning record left on the Panthers’ schedule and Florida was playing its second game in as many nights after needing a come-from-behind win Friday against the Buffalo Sabres in Sunrise.
It was a quick turnaround for the Panthers (51-15-6) to head to Nashville for a one-game road trip and they never trailed. For the first time this month, Florida did not need a comeback, winning by holding the Predators to just 25 shots on goal and eight high-danger chances.
Forward Carter Verhaeghe put the Panthers ahead 1-0 with a one-timer in the first four minutes and Florida regrouped even after Nashville (41-26-4) answered with its lone goal just 2:09 later. They went into the second period tied 1-1 and rookie center Anton Lundell finally put the Panthers ahead for good 2-1 with 4:44 left when he stuck a pinpoint shot beneath the crossbar from a sharp angle on the left side of the crease.
Florida finally started to send the crowd at Bridgestone Arena to the exits with 1:07 left when All-Star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau put the Panthers ahead 3-1 with an empty-net goal.
Even on the second end of a back-to-back set, the Panthers got stronger as the game went on and outshot the Predators, 8-5, in the third period to control possession and keep Nashville at bay. The Predators had a 5-1 edge in 5-on-5 shots at the end of the first period and 11-8 advantage at the end of the second. It was an uncharacteristic defensive struggle for the Panthers and they still found a way to triumph.
Spencer Knight was a big reason why. The rookie goaltender had one of his best outings of the season, stopping 24 of 25 shots for his seventh best save percentage in a start this season.
Florida has won seven in a row and 10 of 11, and now has an eight-point lead on the second-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference. For the moment, the Panthers also moved into a tie with the Colorado Avalanche in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.
©2022 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.