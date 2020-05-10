DERRY — A Derry man got a big showing of support on Saturday as a parade of friends, town emergency crews and other well-wishers drove by.
Branden Miner was the guest of honor at a community parade planned to drive by his Derry home with many good wishes being safely sent his way.
Miner suffered severe neck injuries in a sledding accident this past January and had been in a Spaulding Rehabilitation facility until his return home to Derry May 7.
The oldest of three boys, he is the son of James and Jennifer Kendall and is now paralyzed from the chest down.
Family friend Laura Taveras said she wanted to organize the welcome home parade for Miner to help show support for him and his family.
During the parade, Miner and his family watched safely from the garage at his home on Brookview Drive.