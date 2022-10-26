Charlie Baker (Republican) 2015 to present

Pardons 8

Commutations 2

Deval Patrick (Democrat) 2007 to 2015

Pardons 4

Commutations 1

Mitt Romney (Republican) 2003 to 2007

Pardons 0

Commutations 0

Jane Swift (Republican) 2001 to 2002

Pardons 7

Commutations 0

Paul Cellucci (Republican) 1997 to 2001

Pardons 20

Commutations 0

Bill Weld (Republican) 1991 to 1997

Pardons 45

Commutations 6

Michael Dukakis (Democrat) 1975 to 1979, 1983 to 1991

Pardons 838

Commutations 59

Edward King (Democrat) 1979 to 1983

Pardons 212

Commutations 11

Francis Sargent (Republican) 1969 to 1975

Pardons 1,754

Commutations 40

Source: Massachusetts Governor's Council, legislative reports

