Charlie Baker (Republican) 2015 to present
Pardons 8
Commutations 2
Deval Patrick (Democrat) 2007 to 2015
Pardons 4
Commutations 1
Mitt Romney (Republican) 2003 to 2007
Pardons 0
Commutations 0
Jane Swift (Republican) 2001 to 2002
Pardons 7
Commutations 0
Paul Cellucci (Republican) 1997 to 2001
Pardons 20
Commutations 0
Bill Weld (Republican) 1991 to 1997
Pardons 45
Commutations 6
Michael Dukakis (Democrat) 1975 to 1979, 1983 to 1991
Pardons 838
Commutations 59
Edward King (Democrat) 1979 to 1983
Pardons 212
Commutations 11
Francis Sargent (Republican) 1969 to 1975
Pardons 1,754
Commutations 40
Source: Massachusetts Governor's Council, legislative reports
