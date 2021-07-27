Dear Doctor,
Is it too early to start teaching a 3-year-old facts? He is our first and now only child, seems bright, and shows curiosity. Is it OK to try to teach him math and some sciences? We are both professionals and educated, but we don't want to do any harm.
Educated
Dear Educated,
My best advice is to appreciate the thinking of a 3-year-old. Do not push, but be available to explain and seek adventure.
Everything from mud to rust is new to your son. He is storing experiences and information at an astounding rate.
But he is still a 3-year-old. Please allow him tp wonder and to prosper in a supportive and loving childhood.
Many years ago I was in training in Boston and Cambridge. A female supervisor announced I would be spending six weeks at a preschool nursery. Candidly, I was insulted. Two years in an in-patient setting for adults were already behind me.
It was also scary. Her reasoning was that men needed to experience children in their early development.
So for six weeks, I served juice and cookies, read at nap time and put on the damned snowsuits to go outside. The lessons for me were wonderful as I learned how 3-year-olds think.
An example was finding a dead bird. The children wanted to bury the bird so we held a funeral for the poor creature. The next day they wanted to dig the bird up to see how it was doing.
The literal concept of death was not in their young narcissism. They did not understand never being a bird and flying again!
The lesson is to listen to your young son. He will help you be in touch with your inner child. You will be the learner.