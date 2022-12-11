South Alabama Jaguars (3-6) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-5)
Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Greg Parham scored 30 points in South Alabama's 76-68 loss to the UAB Blazers.
The Bulldogs are 3-3 on their home court. Alabama A&M has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.
The Jaguars are 0-4 in road games. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Moore averaging 15.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Alabama A&M.
Moore is averaging 20.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Jaguars. Parham is averaging 11.2 points for South Alabama.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
