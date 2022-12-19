MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Greg Parham scored 18 points as South Alabama beat Spring Hill 82-53 on Monday night.
Parham shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (5-6). Isaiah Moore scored 14 points and added four steals. Jamar Franklin recorded 14 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.
Beril Kabamba finished with 22 points and two steals for the Badgers (0-2). Spring Hill also got seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Timothy Reilly. Tana Kopa also had seven points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
