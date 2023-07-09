FILE - Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Paris Saint-Germain said Sunday, July 9, 2023, it has signed France defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract after a long spell on the sidelines with injury. Hernández hasn't played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November.