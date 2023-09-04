PLAISTOW — Emergency medical response teams will have a shorter distance to travel in the near future, as Parkland Medical Center is opening a new, $12 million stand-alone emergency room in Plaistow.
The ribbon-cutting had been scheduled for Sept. 6, but due to weather affecting construction, the new open date has yet to be scheduled.
John Skevington, the CEO of Parkland, said that having the department in Plaistow fills a need for anyone in an emergency while keeping more ambulances in play.
“If there’s an ambulance traveling out of the area, that’s time that they won’t be available for residence in the community,” Skevington said. “Our goal with bringing a free-standing emergency room here is to bring the really critical, 24/7 ER services to the local community.”
The 10,000-square-foot space at 26 Plaistow Road is set up like a traditional emergency room at a hospital. There are 10 private treatment rooms, a fully equipped trauma bay, an ambulance door, X-Rays, a CT scanner, and an onsite laboratory. The building will be open and fully staffed 24 hours a day, like an emergency room attached to a hospital.
One of the rooms will be decorated to be child-friendly, another will be equipped for women’s health screening, and a third will be set up for people suffering from mental health issues, Skevington said.
While there are urgent cares in and around Plaistow, Dr. Devin Keefe, the ER Medical Director for Parkland and the emergency room, said that this emergency room will handle things that urgent care clinics aren’t designed for.
“We have access to the specialists if we need to do a consult,” Keefe said. “There’re a lot of resources at our disposal being a part of a bigger hospital system.”
Doctors at the Plaistow ER will have the ability to admit patients to one of several hospitals in the area, including Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
In addition to having access to a larger network of doctors, Keefe said just having the ER closer to patients will save lives.
Patients experiencing strokes, heart attacks, asthma attacks, and allergic reactions could die while on route to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, Lawrence General, or Holy Family in Haverhill.
Plaistow Fire Captain Scott Vezina, who also works as a paramedic and will be on staff at the new emergency room, said the department is excited about the free-standing ER because they’ll be able to help so many people so quickly.
“We’ll have immediate care availability for us for most things,” Vezina said. “When we start transporting locally, with everybody being so short-handed, those quick turnarounds make it easier for everybody as well.”
Patients who need to be transported will have a chance at the ER to be stabilized before heading off to a bigger hospital.
“It fills that gap between here and Exeter and Parkland, and even further north to Manchester,” Vezina said. “It’ll lessen the burden on those hospitals.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
