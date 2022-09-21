METHUEN — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced lane closures for the section of Riverside Drive between Rt. 110 in Methuen and Ames Street in Lawrence. The lane closures will be in effect until Friday, Oct. 7, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The daily lane closures will allow work crews to safely and efficiently resurface the roadways and install pavement markings as part of overall pedestrian and bicycle improvements for this roadway.
The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
24-hour walk for veterans suicide prevention is this weekend
HAVERHILL — Jim Taylor of Nottingham, New Hampshire will be walking around the track at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill for 24 hours on Saturday, Sept. 24, to raise money for the nonprofit Mission 22 organization, which has the goal of ending veteran suicide.
On Saturday at 9 a.m., Taylor — an Air Force veteran and Mission 22 Region 1 Leader — will begin walking around the track for 50 minutes, then will take a 10 minute break. He will repeat this for 24 hours while carrying a 22 pound rucksack and will conclude his walk at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept 25.
A donation and grant-based organization, Mission 22 spends over 89% of the money it raises on programs to help veterans, service members and families who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injuries as well as Military Sexual Trauma, according to the organization's website.
Community members are invited to participate in the walk for long or as little as they feel comfortable.
To support Taylor's walk, visit online at https://mission22.networkforgood.com/projects/166752-24-hrs-for-mission22 or email region1@mission22.com.
Lake Cochichewick clean up planned
NORTH ANDOVER — A fun day of clean up along the lake will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Community members are invited to join the Harbormaster and staff from Public Works, Conservation and the Planning Department at the Steven's Beach parking lot on Pleasant Street.
Permitted boat owners are encouraged to participate in the clean up by using their boats to collect trash along the shoreline. Participants should dress appropriately in long pants and sneakers. Gloves, trash bags, trash grabber tools and bag collection will be provided. Refreshments will be provided as well. For more information call the DPW at 978-685-0950, option 2.
Pelham Police hiring officers
PELHAM, N.H. — The Pelham Police Department is looking to hire officers and fill vacancies for full-time positions.
Minimum qualifications include full-time work as a certified police officer, 60 credit hours in an associate or baccalaureate education program or military experience.
Applicants should possess the ability and desire to interact with the public and go through a rigorous hiring process.
Interested candidates should apply online at www.pelhampolice.com. Application can be sent to the attention of Lt. Brian E. Barbato at bbarbato@pelhampolice.com or 14 Village Green, Pelham, N.H. 03076. Deadline for applications is Oct. 11.
Auditions planned for new play
ANDOVER — TTS (That's the Spirit) Players Andover will hold open auditions/sign-ups for Disney’s 101 Dalmatian KIDS Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Robb Center, 20 Whittier Court. The audition is open to residents and non-residents (ages 5-13). No prior theater experience is needed. Actors seeking leads should audition while younger actors may simply sign up for the ensemble. All are welcome.
Rehearsals will be on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the West Elementary School. Performances are Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., and Dec 3 and 4 at 2 p.m.
The show’s running time is about 40 minutes, which is perfect for young actors and audiences.
For more information email coachmikefay@gmail.com or call Mike Fay at 978-476-6053.
