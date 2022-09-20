COLUMBUS, Ohio - September 20, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )
Pathways Financial Credit Union President Greg Kidwell presented the Kiwanis Club of Northwest Columbus with a $5,000 monetary donation to help the Youth Soccer Program purchase new equipment.
The donation was the result of the "Pathways Saves" program, which is a part of Pathways' corporate partnership with the Columbus Crew. For every save made by a Crew goalie during an MLS regular season match, the Columbus Crew places $200 on behalf of Pathways into a fund for community youth soccer programs. Representatives from the Columbus Crew were also on hand to celebrate this important contribution to youth sports. Tim Bezbatchenko, Columbus Crew President and General Manager, stated, "The Crew is committed to making a positive difference in our community and having our team's on-field performance directly benefit youth soccer programs is truly special."
Kiwanis member Mike Toomey stated, "Kiwanis has expanded the youth soccer program within the past five years to include children with special needs. The nice cash donation and the adaptive recreation soccer balls and goals that the Crew provided will benefit our program for many years to come. Thank you, Crew, and thank you Pathways."
About Pathways: Pathways Financial Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit full-service financial institution with assets of over $584 million, serving over 49,000 consumer and business members with 12 branch locations throughout Central Ohio, the Dayton / Springfield area, and Southern Ohio.
