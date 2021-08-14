Patience in Dalbec finally paying off

BOSTON — Right from the beginning, the Red Sox have been committed to Bobby Dalbec at first base. The rookie has seen regular action despite struggling for large portions of the season, and he remained in the lineup even as his batting averaged dipped close to .200 and he struck out more than a third of the time he came to the plate.
Now, it appears Dalbec may have finally turned the corner.
Since the start of August, Dalbec has been one of the hottest hitters on the team and has made a strong case for why he deserves to remain at first base even after Kyle Schwarber is fully integrated into the lineup.
“We believed in him in spring training. We’ve been very patient obviously with the ups and downs,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Friday night. “He’s trending in a positive way.”
Entering Saturday, Dalbec was hitting .391 with a .500 OBP, .696 SLG and 1.196 OPS in August, and he’s now reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games. Over the past few days he’s really started to make an impact, putting together the best three-game stretch of his big league career.
In Wednesday’s 20-8 win over Tampa Bay he went 2 for 3 with a career-high five RBIs, two of which came on a somewhat fluky triple that right fielder Randy Arozarena appeared to lose in the lights.
He followed that by going 3 for 4 with three RBI, two doubles and a home run on Friday against Baltimore, which Cora called afterwards the best game of his career.
Dalbec added two more home runs in Saturday’s 16-2 rout of the Orioles — going deep in back-to-back at-bats for his first career two-homer day.Most promising for the rookie is that all three of his recent home runs came off right-handed pitchers, against whom he was hitting .189 entering the day.
What’s been the secret to his recent success?
“Just trying to have fun,” he said after Friday’s game. “See the ball, see it early and put a good swing on a good pitch.”
Before the trade deadline it was commonly accepted that Boston’s biggest hole was at first base, and the Red Sox have made no secret of their plans to eventually play Schwarber at the position once he’s fully healthy despite his having never played the position as a professional.
But if Dalbec emerges as a viable bat, it could open a whole new world of possibilities for Boston.
