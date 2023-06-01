FILE- New York Rangers' Patrick Kane reacts after scoring during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Thursday, April 20, 2023. Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery Thursday, June 1, 2023, and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Kane, 34, has been dealing with a nagging hip injury that hampered him this past season with the Chicago Blackhawks and then down the stretch and in the playoffs with the Rangers following a trade at the deadline.