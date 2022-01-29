CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored two of the Chicago Blackhawks’ four goals in the third period Friday night, but the Colorado Avalanche held on for a 6-4 victory and a season sweep.
The Avalanche entered the game at the United Center 18-1-1 in their last 20 games and 9-0-1 in the last 10, and they completed a four-game sweep of the Hawks.
The Avs beat the Hawks, 4-2, in the season opener in October and two other times this month: 4-3 in overtime Jan. 4 and 2-0 on Monday in Colorado.
After the Hawks fell behind 3-0 in the third, they rallied with goals from Brandon Hagel and Kane 40 seconds apart.
After Kane flipped in Erik Gustafsson’s pass to make it 3-2, the Avs’ Alex Newhook answered 36 seconds later.
Kane took a pass from Dylan Strome and waited for goalie Pavel Francouz to slide out of position before lifting a sharp-angle shot over him with six minutes left.
Nazem Kadri scored the Avalanche’s fifth goal on an empty-netter with 2:02 left, and the Gustafsson poked in the Hawk’s fourth goal out of a scrum with a 1 1/2 remaining.
The Hawks tried to mount one last attack, but Cale Makar put the game out of reach with another empty-netter.
The teams combined for eight goals in the third period — four each.
The Hawks put themselves in a bad spot by putting the Avalanche’s ninth-ranked power play on the ice three times, with the Avs scoring twice.
After Calvin de Haan’s second-period delay-of-game penalty — the Hawks’ second infraction of the game — Makar hit Gabriel Landeskog from the point, and Landeskog one-timed it with 47 seconds left in the power play.
With four minutes left in the period, Tyson Jost went low-to-high to J.T. Compher, who fired on Marc-André Fleury from the slot to make it 2-0. Hawks defenseman Connor Murphy lost his stick during a collision with Jost shortly before Compher scored.
Compher sat for five minutes for fighting with Hagel — who waved to get the United Center crowd amped up — and scored on his second shift after returning.
©2022 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.