BOSTON — The Patriots announced their 2022 coaching staff Thursday, including new titles for lead offensive assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia.
Patricia is officially listed as the team’s offensive line coach, while Judge will coach quarterbacks, as previously reported. Patricia has also maintained his 2021 title of Senior Football Advisor.
The Patriots won’t have a named offensive or defensive coordinator this season, their fifth straight without an official defensive coordinator.
The team’s complete coaching staff is listed below.
— Head coach: Bill Belichick
— Quarterbacks: Joe Judge
— Running backs: Vinnie Sunseri
— Wide receiver/kickoff returners: Troy Brown
— Wide receivers: Ross Douglas
— Tight ends: Nick Caley
— Offensive line/Senior Football Advisor: Matt Patricia
— Assistant offensive line: Billy Yates
— Offensive assistants: Tyler Hughes, Evan Rothstein
— Defensive line: DeMarcus Covington
— Linebackers: Steve Belichick, Jerod Mayo
— Cornerbacks coach: Mike Pellegrino
— Safeties: Brian Belichick
— Special teams coordinator: Cam Achord
— Special teams assistant: Joe Houston
— NFL coaching fellowship/defense: V’Angelo Bentley
The Patriots open training camp Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. outside Gillette Stadium.
