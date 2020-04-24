The New England Patriots added to their defense again on Friday night, drafting Alabama pass rusher Anfernee Jennings in the third round (No. 87 overall).
The 6-foot-2, 256-pound Jennings has started for the Crimson Tide for the past three seasons, most recently earning first-team All-SEC honors after posting eight sacks and 12 tackles for a loss. He had 83 total tackles, an interception and five pass breakups in 13 starts last fall.
Prior to that, Jennings also started 14 of 15 games as a junior in 2018. That year he had 51 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He initially earned the a starting job as a sophomore in 2017 after seeing regular playing time as a redshirt freshman.
Jennings was the third straight defensive player selected by the Patriots to start the draft. New England also selected Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger and Michigan pass rusher Josh Uche in the second round.