FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have completed signing their 2022 draft class, inking contracts with first-round pick Cole Strange, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.
Terms of the deals were not released. New England has previously reached agreements with the other seven members of its class.
Strange was a five-year starter on the offensive line for Chattanooga and was taken 29th overall in April. He is expected to have a chance start as a rookie this upcoming season following the offseason trade of Shaq Mason and free agency departure of Ted Karras.
The Patriots are set to open training camp on July 27.
