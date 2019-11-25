LAWRENCE -- New England Patriots special teams regular Justin Bethel arrived at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence with a few his brothers on Saturday night for a hastily put together event.
The Patriots offered to not only pay for 75 frozen turkeys -- with all of the fixings -- but they sent up a player to deliver it.
Bethel called it an honor and privilege to put a few smiles on some Lawrence families' faces.
"Family is important to me, as you can see I have some of my family here with me," said Bethel. "I grew up with great family. We went to church. We did a lot together. It's the reason I am who I am today. So anything with families, like Thanksgiving, I'm all in."
Bethel is in his eighth season out of Presbyterian University. Seven seasons were with the Cardinals, where he played both cornerback and was a special teams star. He was signed by the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of 2019, but was released on Oct. 21 after seven games. The Patriots signed him two days later and he's already made an impact recovering a fumble on a muffed punt in two games ago.
"This Patriots team is very professional," said Bethel. "It's what I expected, very disciplined. I'm still learning, but I feel like I belong. This team was very welcoming to me."
Bethel said he's always tried to do some charity work over his career, but honestly felt he lacked a little bit in that department.
Earlier in the day, Bethel stopped by the Jordan Boys & Girls Club in Chelsea, handing out turkeys.
"As I get closer to the end of my career than the beginning, I'm sort in hyper-drive when it comes to things like this," said Bethel. "I love seeing people smile. And there's more I want to do."