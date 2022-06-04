PITTSBURGH — There are very few times a "no-hitter" or "perfect game" alert comes across my Twitter timeline that it catches my attention. And it isn't because I don't like to view history; it is because they often start showing up when a pitcher is in the 5th or 6th inning and there is a long way to go to finish the game.
Thursday was different, though, as the word started to get out that Jameson Taillon was pitching a perfect game for the Yankees.
That one, yeah, that made me pause and find the game on the TV, and frankly, I have never rooted harder for a guy to finish the job. I was in the bleachers at Yankee Stadium (the original one) when David Wells threw his perfect game in 1998, so I actually could share in and feel the energy in the crowd from where I was sitting watching this game.
Taillon is easy to root for, and that was what made this so much different than other no-hitter/perfect game attempts. Taillon is and always has been a class act. He was always a stand-up guy after losses or when the Pirates weren't doing well, and he was never afraid to tackle any topic, no matter how difficult it was.
There are many who lump Taillon in with many of the other Pirates first-round busts, but that isn't fair. Taillon was a good pitcher when he was with the Pirates for the most part. He was often more a gamer than a pitcher throwing darts, but he knew how to grind even when he didn't have his best stuff.
I always felt bad for Taillon because he is the ultimate example of a good person who has had bad luck. He has worked hard throughout his career, but major injuries always sidetracked him.
New York Post writer Ian O'Connor summarized Taillon's injury struggles in his story about Thursday's game.
"Once the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft, a Texas high school sensation selected after Bryce Harper and before Manny Machado, Taillon had overcome a ton to get to this point.
"He had endured not one, but two Tommy John surgeries on his elbow, and neither was the most alarming medical procedure of his career. One night in the spring of 2017 he felt some swelling in his testicle. Cancer, the doctor told him. After the surgery he posted on Twitter, 'Today I lost a piece of my 'manhood.' But today I'm feeling like more of a man than I ever have.'
"He was back on the mound five weeks later, leading the Pirates to a victory over Colorado. So the Yankees knew the kind of fighter they were getting when they traded for him last year. They knew they were getting a pitcher who would give himself the best chance to succeed after missing the 2020 season."
The setbacks are often what we focus on, but with Taillon, I was always amazed at his ability to fight back. His work ethic, his drive and his unwillingness to relent until he got through the rehab process was inspiring. His ability to maintain a smile and a positive attitude is a model for all to follow.
He was never an excuse maker, never searched for pity and just put his mind on trying to work through whatever ailment he had.
And for the most part, he played on bad teams here in Pittsburgh. That couldn't have been much fun given everything else he was dealing with. That's why I was happy for him when he got traded to the Yankees last year because if nothing else, he would likely get the chance to experience winning.
The Yankees finished in third last season in the AL East but lost to the Red Sox in the wild card game. It wasn't what the Yankees were looking for, but at least there was a little taste of success. Taillon seemed to pitch better as the season wore on, and the hope was he would round into form this year.
And so far that is exactly what has happened as Taillon has been one of the best pitchers in baseball and is putting together his best season. He has made 10 starts and is 6-1 and with an ERA of 2.30 and a WHIP of 0.90. He is second among Yankees starters with 58 2/3 innings pitched, and that suggests he is getting deeper into games, as well.
Thursday was a gem by Taillon as he took a perfect game against the Angels into the 8th. He went eight innings, giving up only two hits and one earned run on 101 pitches. The Yankees won the game 2-1 and continued their stranglehold of first place in the AL East.
The Yankees were 5 1/2 games in front of second-place Toronto heading into Friday's games, and if they continue to play the way they have of late, they will run away from the division. Taillon has been a big part of that success and will be one of the reasons the Yankees get deeper into the playoffs this year.
Ordinarily, the Yankees are the villains, the symbol of all that is wrong with baseball, and I root against them. This year is different though because of Taillon and the fact he is so easy to root for. He has had so many bad things happen to him in his career it feels like the baseball gods owe him one. Here is hoping it all happens for him this year.
