Wofford Terriers (11-10, 3-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (11-10, 3-5 SoCon)
Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on the Chattanooga Mocs after Jackson Paveletzke scored 25 points in Wofford's 96-82 loss to the Furman Paladins.
The Mocs have gone 7-4 at home. Chattanooga scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.
The Terriers are 3-5 in SoCon play. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.
The Mocs and Terriers square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.
Paveletzke is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Wofford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Terriers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
