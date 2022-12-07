Robert Morris Colonials (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4)
Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -2.5; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Nicolas Pavrette scored 25 points in Central Michigan's 89-50 win against the Alma Scots.
The Chippewas have gone 3-0 in home games. Central Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Miroslave Stafl averaging 1.7.
The Colonials are 1-3 on the road. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 51.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Chippewas. Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 15.2 points for Central Michigan.
Josh Corbin averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Kahliel Spear is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for Robert Morris.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.