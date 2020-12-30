WEST NEWBURY — A Peabody man sustained life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning after his Cadillac crashed into a tree off Main Street.
The crash took place soon after the driver, whose name was not released by police, was seen by an officer near the public safety building driving toward Groveland with three tires and one rim and only one working headlight.
Believing the motorist had just crashed but kept driving, the officer turned on his emergency lights, and began following him at 12:36 a.m. only to see him speed up.
A second police cruiser was in the area of Knapp's Greenhouses about a mile away, headed in the opposite direction toward Newburyport. The officer saw the Cadillac about a minute later, driving toward him at a high rate of speed with sparks coming from underneath the car.
Moments later, the tire rim that had been sparking fell off the Cadillac, sending the car off the road. It then struck a fence, returned to the roadway for approximately a fifth of a mile before crossing the double yellow line, leaving the roadway on the left side and finally striking a tree, according to West Newbury police.
The West Newbury Fire Department and an Atlantic Ambulance crew responded to the scene immediately. The driver, who had to be wrenched free from the car with the Jaws of Life, was taken to a landing zone in Groveland where he was placed inside a medical helicopter.
According to West Newbury police, the helicopter flew him to a Boston hospital.
While the crash remains under investigation by local police, police Chief Jeffrey Durand said the man was driving with a suspended registration. Assisting local police is the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. The Essex County District Attorney's Office has also been notified.