NORTH ANDOVER — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Sunday afternoon, police said.
At about 1:30 p.m., the pedestrian, who was not identified, was walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 when they were struck by a Honda Civic, according to a statement released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office.
The pedestrian was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the statement.
Authorities said the Honda Civic remained at the scene. No charges have been filed or citations issued at this time.
The incident remains under investigation by a state police accident reconstruction team and detectives from the North Andover Police Department.
