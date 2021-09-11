LACONIA — Pelham manhandled Laconia Friday night, 54-7, to improve to 2-0.

Alex Carroll and Kevin Bodenrader each scored twice and the Pythons scored on the ground, through the air, on a punt return and an interception return.

The pass was Jake Travis' only attempt of the evening, a 12-yard connection to Jake Cawthron.

Pelham is at Kearsarge (1-0) Friday at 6:30 p.m. Kearsarge's game this week vs. Monadnock was cancelled. 

Pelham 54, Laconia 7

Pelham (2-0): 13 21 14 6 — 54

Laconia (0-2):  0  0  7 0 —  7

First Quarter

PEL — Kevin Boodenrader 39 run, kick fail

PEL — Alex Carroll 11 run (Antonio Furtado kick)

Second Quarter

PEL — Jake Cawthron 12 pass from Jake Travis (Furtado kick)

PEL — Carroll 32 run (Furtado kick)

PEL — Bodenrader 48 run (Furtado kick)

Third Quarter

PEL — Travis 21 interception (Furtado kick)

LAC — Cole Roy 21 run (Lucas Beane kick)

PEL — Scott Paquette 46 run (Furtado kick)

Fourth Quarter

PEL — Nick Muise 11 run (rush fail)

 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Scott Paquette 4-67, Alex Carroll 4-66, Kevin Bodenrader 3-53, Nick Muise 2-44, Ethan Demmons 5-27, Nathan Migliore 2-7, Nolan Monette 1-6, Sebastian Bahrakis 1-0, Derek Muise 1-0, Jake Travis 1-(-1)

PASSING: Travis 1-1-12

RECEIVING: Jake Cawthron 1-12 

