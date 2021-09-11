LACONIA — Pelham manhandled Laconia Friday night, 54-7, to improve to 2-0.
Alex Carroll and Kevin Bodenrader each scored twice and the Pythons scored on the ground, through the air, on a punt return and an interception return.
The pass was Jake Travis' only attempt of the evening, a 12-yard connection to Jake Cawthron.
Pelham is at Kearsarge (1-0) Friday at 6:30 p.m. Kearsarge's game this week vs. Monadnock was cancelled.
Pelham 54, Laconia 7
Pelham (2-0): 13 21 14 6 — 54
Laconia (0-2): 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
PEL — Kevin Boodenrader 39 run, kick fail
PEL — Alex Carroll 11 run (Antonio Furtado kick)
Second Quarter
PEL — Jake Cawthron 12 pass from Jake Travis (Furtado kick)
PEL — Carroll 32 run (Furtado kick)
PEL — Bodenrader 48 run (Furtado kick)
Third Quarter
PEL — Travis 21 interception (Furtado kick)
LAC — Cole Roy 21 run (Lucas Beane kick)
PEL — Scott Paquette 46 run (Furtado kick)
Fourth Quarter
PEL — Nick Muise 11 run (rush fail)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Scott Paquette 4-67, Alex Carroll 4-66, Kevin Bodenrader 3-53, Nick Muise 2-44, Ethan Demmons 5-27, Nathan Migliore 2-7, Nolan Monette 1-6, Sebastian Bahrakis 1-0, Derek Muise 1-0, Jake Travis 1-(-1)
PASSING: Travis 1-1-12
RECEIVING: Jake Cawthron 1-12