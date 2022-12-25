Margaret “Maggie” Kahn, 7Pelham Elementary School
Maggie celebrates Hanukkah and Christmas with her family. She looks forward to playing the dreidel game and eating traditional Hanukkah foods.
“My mom lets me eat potato latkes before bed, but never more than four.”
Abby LaBonte, 8Pelham Elementary School
Abby decorates her Christmas tree with a special painted lights ornament that she made with her brother. It’s all about family as Abby’s grandparents and uncle sleep over on Christmas Eve night so they spend the holidays together.
Isabella Morin, 10Pelham Elementary School
“I make blankets and scrunchies and bows that I sew and give out as gifts.”
Her family also holds a “misfits party” for family members that don’t have plans on Christmas Eve.
Alexis Pedi, 9Pelham Elementary School
“I go to my Nana’s and make whoopie pies.”
Christmas is her favorite holiday and she loves decorating for it, including assembling gingerbread houses “for decoration only.”
Marcus Rose, 6Pelham Elementary School
Marcus celebrates Hanukkah and lights a menorah for eight nights. His family also celebrates Christmas and likes decorating gingerbread houses with icing and candy during the holidays.
