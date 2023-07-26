FILE - New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson drives with the ball during the NBA basketball team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia. Williamson, his stepfather and his mother allegedly have failed to pay back $1.8 million of a $2 million loan from a California-based technology company. In a civil lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, Ankr PBC stated that it made the loan in September 2021 to Williamson and family members while in the midst of trying to establishing a marketing relationship with the Pelicans' All-Star power forward.