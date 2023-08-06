San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023. The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the Sharks. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and goaltender Casey DeSmith and defenseman Jeff Petry to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner.