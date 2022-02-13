NEWARK, N.J. — Sid might be superstitious.
But all around the Prudential Center on Super Bowl Sunday, it was evident that many in the building were thinking about a possible 500th goal. The sparse crowd of 11,242 featured a significant contingent of Penguins fans decked out in black and gold. Many of them packed along the glass ahead of warmups, including one fan who waved a sign that read "500" in big block letters.
As it turned out, Sidney Crosby's milestone will have to wait, but the Penguins will return to Pittsburgh with a win nonetheless.
During a 4-2 win, Mike Matheson, Bryan Rust and Brian Boyle scored at even strength, and Jake Guentzel tacked on an empty-netter. Goalie Tristan Jarry stopped 24 of 26 for the win.
With the win, the Penguins leapfrogged the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division with 68 points. The Hurricanes, who have played three fewer games, are second with 67.
After an uneventful first period, Devils forward Jack Hughes, the first overall pick in the 2019, draft opened the scoring 7:02 into the second period. In transition, Matheson tumbled to the ice in the neutral zone as he attempted to pick the pocket of Pavel Zacha. That created a 3-on-2 rush chance for the Devils.
Hughes was left all alone. He streaked through the left circle and picked his spot on the short side.
Matheson redeemed himself later in the second period. His blast from the blue line beat Devils goalie Jon Gillies on the glove side. It tied the score at 1 and marked Matheson's seventh goal of the season.
The Penguins claimed their first lead of the game just 36 seconds into the third period. Pittsburgh, which boasts the NHL's best power play since the start of the new year, began the frame with a man-advantage. Just after the penalty expired and Tomas Tatar took his first steps out of the box, Rust redirected Kris Letang's shot from the point.
The goal was No. 17's 17th of the season. During a stop-and-start season full of injuries and illness, Rust is beginning to hit his stride in a major way. He's now netted seven goals in the last six games he's played.
However, as quickly as the Penguins captured the lead, it was gone just as fast. Less than two minutes later, Nico Hischier ripped a shot on net that hit Letang's skate and skirted into the net. The unfortunate bounce tied the score against at 2.
The Penguins recaptured the lead, 3-2, with 6:58 remaining. The Penguins new-look fourth line, featuring Boyle in the middle of Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon, played another solid game in largely a checking role. They proved they can be opportunistic offensively, as well in a key moment.
After Matheson tossed a shot on gaol, Boyle plowed his 6-foot-6 frame to the front of the net and whacked the rebound home for his sixth of the season.
The Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday to host the rival Philadelphia Flyers. Maybe, it just might be a fitting opponent and arena for Crosby to reach his milestone.
