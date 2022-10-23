Pittsburgh Penguins (4-0-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2-3-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Edmonton Oilers after Danton Heinen scored two goals in the Penguins' 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record in home games last season. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.
Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 in road games last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (3.0 chances per game).
INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Dylan Holloway: day to day (upper-body).
Penguins: Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper body), Jake Guentzel: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.