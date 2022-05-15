North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.