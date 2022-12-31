Vermont Catamounts (6-8) at UMBC Retrievers (9-5)
Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces the UMBC Retrievers after Dylan Penn scored 20 points in Vermont's 84-72 loss to the Toledo Rockets.
The Retrievers have gone 6-1 in home games. UMBC averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.
The Catamounts have gone 3-4 away from home. Vermont averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Beaudion is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Retrievers. Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.
Aaron Deloney is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.
LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.
Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
