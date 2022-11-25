Lafayette Leopards (1-5) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)
University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -20.5; over/under is 126
BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Lafayette looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.
The Nittany Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. Penn State is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.
The Leopards are 0-4 in road games. Lafayette has a 0-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 11.8 points. Jalen Pickett is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.7 points for Penn State.
Leo O'Boyle is averaging 13.5 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 12.5 points for Lafayette.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
