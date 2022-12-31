Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Penn State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Nittany Lions play Iowa.
The Nittany Lions have gone 7-1 at home. Penn State averages 8.5 turnovers per game and is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Hawkeyes are 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten with 17.0 assists per game led by Tony Perkins averaging 3.1.
The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.
Kris Murray is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds. Filip Rebraca is shooting 60.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Iowa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.
Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
